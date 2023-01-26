Netflix Adds Lithuanian Sci-fi Drama Vesper to Lineup

VILNIUS: Lithuanian sci-fi drama Vesper by Lithuanian director Kristina Buožytė and French director Bruno Samper is available on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

Viewers from Canada and the US can watch it on AMC+, while in Australia it can be rented on Google Play and YouTube.

The film participated in the Crystal Globe Competition at the 56th Karlovy Vary IFF in 2022 and won the Jury’s Choice Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea. It was released in Lithuania by Kino Pavasaris on 30 September 2022. The Anglo-French outfit Anton sold it in several territories.

Vesper was produced in Lithuania by Natrix Films along with French VFX and 10.80 Films in Belgium, as well as the French EV.L Prod. It was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, the CNC VFX funds, Wallimage, as well as the Creative Europe MEDIA, OCS, VOO and Betv, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance and Cofiloisirs.