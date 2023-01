VILNIUS: The Generation of Evil / Piktųjų karta directed by Emilis Vėlyvis has reached 1,001,225 EUR gross and 143,702 admissions in Lithuania.

The film was produced by Kino kultas, which released it on 14 October 2022.

The Generation of Evil is a dark criminal drama set in a provincial town where the dirty buried secrets of the political elite come back to haunt the town they have claimed as their own.