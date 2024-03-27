27-03-2024

Winners of Meeting Point – Vilnius 2024

    Producer Giedrė Burokaitė, director Saulė Bliuvaitė, TOXIC Producer Giedrė Burokaitė, director Saulė Bliuvaitė, TOXIC credit: MPV

    VILNIUS: The Lithuanian project Toxic / Akiplėša directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė received the Lithuanian Film Centre Award in the Works in Progress segment of the Meeting Point – Vilnius (MPV). The winners of the Works in Progress and Drama Series Pitchings were announced on 26 March 2024.

    This year, 11 projects (eight feature films and three documentaries) were pitched at Works in Progress, while five projects were selected for Drama Series Pitchings.

    Meeting Point – Vilnius, the industry event of the 29th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (14 – 27 March 2024) was held 24 – 27 March 2024 and attracted more than 200 film professionals from Europe and Caucasian countries.

    Work in Progress Winners:

    Lithuanian Film Centre Award:
    Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
    Produced by Akis Bado

    Special Mention:
    Grace for Sale / Sahibinden rahmet (Turkey)
    Directed by Emre Sert and Gözde Yetişkin
    Produced by Riders Film
    Coproduced by Sert Yetișkin Film

    AVAKA Prize for Best Lithuanian Film:
    Sounds of Desert (Lithuania), documentary
    Directed by Emilija Škarnulytė
    Produced by Mirror Matter

    JETSONIX Full Postproduction Award:
    Sounds of Desert (Lithuania),
    Directed by Emilija Škarnulytė

    Marché du Film Industry and Producers Network Badges:

    Partitas mundi (Serbia)
    Directed by Zoran Tairović
    Produced by Rezon
    Coproduced by Intercultural theatre III

    Quiet War (Ukraine),
    Directed by Lana Shapoval

    Ji.hlava New Vision Award:
    Quiet War (Ukraine),
    Directed by Lana Shapoval

    No Problemo Music Licensing Award:
    Quiet War (Ukraine),
    Directed by Lana Shapoval

    Drama Series Winners:

    Creative Europe Media Desk Lithuania Prize:
    Garbage (Czech Republic, Lithuania), animated adult series
    Created by Jaroslav Klimes
    Produced by Cofilm
    Coproduced by Broom Films

    No Problemo Music Licensing Award:
    Garbage (Czech Republic, Lithuania)
    Created by Jaroslav Klimes

    Words Across Europe – WAE Virtual Collaboration Award:
    Jellyfish in the Moon (Lithuania), drama series
    Created by Gabija Siurbytė
    Produced by Dansu

    ICDA (International Casting directors Association) and Filmmakers Europe Prizes:
    To all the projects showcased at Drama Series

