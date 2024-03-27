Winners of Meeting Point – Vilnius 2024

VILNIUS: The Lithuanian project Toxic / Akiplėša directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė received the Lithuanian Film Centre Award in the Works in Progress segment of the Meeting Point – Vilnius ( MPV ). The winners of the Works in Progress and Drama Series Pitchings were announced on 26 March 2024.

This year, 11 projects (eight feature films and three documentaries) were pitched at Works in Progress, while five projects were selected for Drama Series Pitchings.

Meeting Point – Vilnius, the industry event of the 29th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (14 – 27 March 2024) was held 24 – 27 March 2024 and attracted more than 200 film professionals from Europe and Caucasian countries.

Click HERE for the press release, HERE for the projects presented at Works in Progress and HERE for the projects selected for Drama Series Pitchings.

Work in Progress Winners:

Lithuanian Film Centre Award:

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akis Bado

Special Mention:

Grace for Sale / Sahibinden rahmet (Turkey)

Directed by Emre Sert and Gözde Yetişkin

Produced by Riders Film

Coproduced by Sert Yetișkin Film

AVAKA Prize for Best Lithuanian Film:

Sounds of Desert (Lithuania), documentary

Directed by Emilija Škarnulytė

Produced by Mirror Matter

JETSONIX Full Postproduction Award:

Sounds of Desert (Lithuania),

Directed by Emilija Škarnulytė

Marché du Film Industry and Producers Network Badges:



Partitas mundi (Serbia)

Directed by Zoran Tairović

Produced by Rezon

Coproduced by Intercultural theatre III

Quiet War (Ukraine),

Directed by Lana Shapoval

Ji.hlava New Vision Award:

Quiet War (Ukraine),

Directed by Lana Shapoval

No Problemo Music Licensing Award:

Quiet War (Ukraine),

Directed by Lana Shapoval

Drama Series Winners:

Creative Europe Media Desk Lithuania Prize:

Garbage (Czech Republic, Lithuania), animated adult series

Created by Jaroslav Klimes

Produced by Cofilm

Coproduced by Broom Films

No Problemo Music Licensing Award:

Garbage (Czech Republic, Lithuania)

Created by Jaroslav Klimes

Words Across Europe – WAE Virtual Collaboration Award:

Jellyfish in the Moon (Lithuania), drama series

Created by Gabija Siurbytė

Produced by Dansu

ICDA (International Casting directors Association) and Filmmakers Europe Prizes:

To all the projects showcased at Drama Series