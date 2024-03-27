Winners of Meeting Point – Vilnius 2024

This year, 11 projects (eight feature films and three documentaries) were pitched at Works in Progress, while five projects were selected for Drama Series Pitchings.
Meeting Point – Vilnius, the industry event of the 29th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (14 – 27 March 2024) was held 24 – 27 March 2024 and attracted more than 200 film professionals from Europe and Caucasian countries.
Work in Progress Winners:
Lithuanian Film Centre Award:
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akis Bado
Special Mention:
Grace for Sale / Sahibinden rahmet (Turkey)
Directed by Emre Sert and Gözde Yetişkin
Produced by Riders Film
Coproduced by Sert Yetișkin Film
AVAKA Prize for Best Lithuanian Film:
Sounds of Desert (Lithuania), documentary
Directed by Emilija Škarnulytė
Produced by Mirror Matter
JETSONIX Full Postproduction Award:
Sounds of Desert (Lithuania),
Directed by Emilija Škarnulytė
Marché du Film Industry and Producers Network Badges:
Partitas mundi (Serbia)
Directed by Zoran Tairović
Produced by Rezon
Coproduced by Intercultural theatre III
Quiet War (Ukraine),
Directed by Lana Shapoval
Ji.hlava New Vision Award:
Quiet War (Ukraine),
Directed by Lana Shapoval
No Problemo Music Licensing Award:
Quiet War (Ukraine),
Directed by Lana Shapoval
Drama Series Winners:
Creative Europe Media Desk Lithuania Prize:
Garbage (Czech Republic, Lithuania), animated adult series
Created by Jaroslav Klimes
Produced by Cofilm
Coproduced by Broom Films
No Problemo Music Licensing Award:
Garbage (Czech Republic, Lithuania)
Created by Jaroslav Klimes
Words Across Europe – WAE Virtual Collaboration Award:
Jellyfish in the Moon (Lithuania), drama series
Created by Gabija Siurbytė
Produced by Dansu
ICDA (International Casting directors Association) and Filmmakers Europe Prizes:
To all the projects showcased at Drama Series