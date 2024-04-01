FESTIVALS: Winners of 2024 Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris

The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia) directed by DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman received both the Audience Award and the Best Lithuanian Premiere Award.
The festival screened over 100 films grouped not only in the traditional competitive and non-competitive sections, but also in new sections such as Dreskodas and Midnight Screams.
Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, was held 24 – 27 March 2024.
The festival is partially financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Vilnius City Municipality and Creative Europe MEDIA.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
In the Rearview (Poland, Ukraine, France)
Directed by Maciek Hamela
Produced by Affinity Cine, ImpaktFilm
Coproduced by SaNoSi Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Special Mention:
Hoard (UK)
Directed by Luna Carmoon
Best Short Film:
Resentment (Lithuania)
Directed by Gleb Osatinski
Best Lithuanian Short Film:
The One Who Knows (Lithuania)
Directed by Eglė Davidavičė
Special Mention:
Sea Salt (Lithuania)
Directed by Leila Basma
Audience Award:
The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman
Produced by Breakthru Films
Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, the National Culture Center, the Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Best Lithuanian Premiere:
The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
Directed by DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman
Click HERE for the Meeting Point – Vilnius awards.