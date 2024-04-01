01-04-2024

FESTIVALS: Winners of 2024 Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris

    FESTIVALS: Winners of 2024 Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris credit: T. Stukas, source: kinopavasaris.lt

    VILNIUS: The Polish/French/Ukrainian coproduction In the Rearview directed by Maciek Hamela was awarded Best Film in the International Competition of the 29th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris, which was held 14 – 27 March 2024.

    The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia) directed by DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman received both the Audience Award and the Best Lithuanian Premiere Award.

    The festival screened over 100 films grouped not only in the traditional competitive and non-competitive sections, but also in new sections such as Dreskodas and Midnight Screams.

    Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, was held 24 – 27 March 2024.

    The festival is partially financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Vilnius City Municipality and Creative Europe MEDIA.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Film:
    In the Rearview (Poland, Ukraine, France)
    Directed by Maciek Hamela
    Produced by Affinity Cine, ImpaktFilm
    Coproduced by SaNoSi Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Special Mention:
    Hoard (UK)
    Directed by Luna Carmoon

    Best Short Film:
    Resentment (Lithuania)
    Directed by Gleb Osatinski

    Best Lithuanian Short Film:
    The One Who Knows (Lithuania)
    Directed by Eglė Davidavičė

    Special Mention:
    Sea Salt (Lithuania)
    Directed by Leila Basma

    Audience Award:
    The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman
    Produced by Breakthru Films
    Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, the National Culture Center, the Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia

    Best Lithuanian Premiere:
    The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman

    Click HERE for the Meeting Point – Vilnius awards.

