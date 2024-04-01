FESTIVALS: Winners of 2024 Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris

VILNIUS: The Polish/French/Ukrainian coproduction In the Rearview directed by Maciek Hamela was awarded Best Film in the International Competition of the 29th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris , which was held 14 – 27 March 2024.

The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia) directed by DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman received both the Audience Award and the Best Lithuanian Premiere Award.

The festival screened over 100 films grouped not only in the traditional competitive and non-competitive sections, but also in new sections such as Dreskodas and Midnight Screams.

Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, was held 24 – 27 March 2024.

The festival is partially financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Vilnius City Municipality and Creative Europe MEDIA.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

In the Rearview (Poland, Ukraine, France)

Directed by Maciek Hamela

Produced by Affinity Cine, ImpaktFilm

Coproduced by SaNoSi Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Special Mention:

Hoard (UK)

Directed by Luna Carmoon

Best Short Film:

Resentment (Lithuania)

Directed by Gleb Osatinski

Best Lithuanian Short Film:

The One Who Knows (Lithuania)

Directed by Eglė Davidavičė

Special Mention:

Sea Salt (Lithuania)

Directed by Leila Basma

Audience Award:

The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman

Produced by Breakthru Films

Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, the National Culture Center, the Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Best Lithuanian Premiere:

The Peasants (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman

