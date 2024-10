VILNIUS: Lithuanian director Eglé Razumaite is among the six emerging film talents selected for the 48th Rėsidence du Festival de Cannes. Eglé Razumaite’s Ootid / Ootidė took part in the Short Film Competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The six promising filmmakers will receive guidance, from 1 October 2024 to 15 February 2025 in Paris, to write their screenplays and move on to production. They will also be in Cannes from 13 to 24 May 2025 for the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

