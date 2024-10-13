13-10-2024

Winners of 2024 Baltic Pitching Forum

    Winners of 2024 Baltic Pitching Forum photo: Tautvydas Stukas

    VILNIUS: The 12th edition of the Baltic Pitching Forum (BPF), which was held in Vilnius 8 – 11 October 2024, wrapped with the announcement of the winners.

    Twelve short film projects from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the guest country Croatia were presented.

    The leading industry event is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts”, which is financed by the Lithuanian Council for Culture, in association with the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNASRiga International Film Festival and PÖFF Shorts (Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival).

    The project is financed by the Lithuanian Film CentreAudiovisual Works Copyright Association “AVAKA” and Vilnius City Municipality. The partners of the event are Creative Europe MEDIA Desks in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Croatia, Italian Short Film Center and Vilnius Film Office.

