Skalvija Cinema Centre in Vilnius Awarded at Europa Cinemas Network Conference

VILNIUS: The Best Young Audience Activity Award at the 23rd Europa Cinemas Network Conference (28 November - 1 December 2024) in Vilnius was presented to the Skalvija Cinema Centre in Vilnius. It was the first time that the conference was held in the Baltic Countries.

This award is an acknowledgment of an “outstanding programme of young audience activities. Skalvija’s central mission is in screening quality art house European and world cinema, and offering a range of film education programmes for young audiences of all ages”, reads the motivation.

The Skalvija Cinema Center, which has been implementing educational projects for children and adolescents for 17 years, was evaluated among more than 1,200 European cinemas.

In 2010, the cinema centre was awarded by Europa Cinemas for the best programme of 2009.

