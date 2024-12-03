04-12-2024

German Christmas Film Shoots in Lithuania

    Christmas in Olympus by Katharina Schöde and Felix Fuchssteiner Christmas in Olympus by Katharina Schöde and Felix Fuchssteiner credit: Nordpolaris

    VILNIUS: Christmas in Olympus / Weihnachten im Olymp directed by Katharina Schöde and Felix Fuchssteiner is currently shooting in Vilnius.

    The film is produced by Nordpolaris for ZDF, and stars Mariele Millowitsch and Joachim Król.

    The project manager in Lithuania, Algimantas Visocks, told local media that the filming is taking place in several locations in town.

