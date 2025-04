VILNIUS: The Lithuanian Film Centre has distributed 4,222,350 EUR as production grants for seven feature films and two documentaries, as well as for five debut features, seven short films, three first short films, one interactive film and 11 minority coproductions.

The feature film Krištolo sala directed by Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper received the biggest grant of 1.1 m EUR. Among the funded projects is a new feature project Kažkur pasaulyje by acclaimed director Šarūnas Bartas.

Some of the winning projects will also receive additional funds in 2026-2027, totalling 2,365,000 EUR.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.