FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Lithuania Selects The Southern Chronicles as Oscar Contender

VILNIUS: The highest grossing Lithuanian film of all time, The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas by Ignas Miškinis, has been selected as Lithuania’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction with Estonia.

The Southern Chronicles is based on Rimantas Kmita's novel under the same title. In the working-class neighbourhood of the Lithuanian city of Siauliai, a few years after the restoration of the country’s independence, 17-year-old Rimants is more interested in playing rugby, listening to music and dealing on the black market with his friend Minde than studying for school. Rimants is certain that physical strength and money are essential for success in a changing, competitive society. But when he falls in love with the beautiful, middle-class Monika, his faith in love and future is tested.

Lithuania’s IN SCRIPT produced the film in coproduction with Nafta Film, and with support from the Lithuanian Film Centre and LRT.

The film received the Award for the Best Baltic Film in the Baltic Film Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights IFF 2024, as well as 12 awards out of 14 nominations, including Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Script and Best Leading Actor, at the 16th National Film Awards Silver Crane held in Vilnius in 2025.

Baltic Crime is handling the sales.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.