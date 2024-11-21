Labina Mitevska to Receive 2024 Eurimages International Co-production Award

STRASBOURG: The Macedonian producer and actress Labina Mitevska will be awarded with the Eurimages International Co-production Award by Eurimages and the European Film Academy at the 37th European Film Awards , set to take place in Lucerne on 7 December 2024.

Labina Mitevska is one of the founders of the family-run production company Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production, based in Skopje.

Since 2022, she has also been part of the producer team of the Belgian film company Entre Chien et Loup.

The award goes to Labina Mitevska “as a tribute to the talent of a family business passionately dedicated to European cinema. It rewards the craftmanship of high-quality independent cinema achieved through numerous outstanding international co-productions that are the pride of the Eurimages Fund,” reads a press release.

Click HERE for the press release.