Bitola Hosts 5th UNESCO Creative Cities of Film Forum on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices

BITOLA: The 5th Forum of UNESCO Creative Cities of Film , which took place in Bitola, North Macedonia from 5 to 7 December 2024, has gathered international film professionals from eight UNESCO Creative Cities of Film to discuss sustainability and eco-conscious practices within the film and creative industries.

Held at the Cultural and Information Center of Bitola, the event focused on promoting sustainable filmmaking practices, strengthening cooperation among UNESCO Creative Cities of Film, and showcasing best practices in eco-friendly production. The forum was especially significant for Bitola, which has been a UNESCO Creative City of Film since 2015, and is one of only a few cities in the region with this distinction.

Throughout the event, over 30 participants from Sarajevo, Potsdam, Galway, Valladolid, Łódź, Sofia, Terassa and Bitola, as well as local professionals, engaged in various sessions, sharing experiences and successful initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of the film industry. The discussions highlighted how cities can collaborate on environmental sustainability, sharing knowledge on eco-efficient practices and promoting policies that support a greener future for the film sector.

The forum also featured a series of film screenings focused on sustainability and eco-production, offering a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and demonstrate the potential of the creative industries in promoting environmental awareness.

This initiative was organised by Film Center Bitola in collaboration with the Municipality of Bitola and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and it was a part of the "Culture and Creativity for the Western Balkans" project, supported by the EU and UNESCO, which aims at fostering dialogue and strengthening the cultural and creative sectors across the region.

The UNESCO Creative Cities of Film include Bitola (North Macedonia), Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Gdynia (Poland), Łódź (Poland), Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Sofia (Bulgaria).