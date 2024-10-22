PRODUCTION: Macedonian Director Gjorche Stavreski Shoots Sophomore Feature Swaps

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Gjorche Stavreski is currently in production with his sophomore feature Swaps / Trampi. The film is a Macedonian/Czech coproduction supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Czech Film Fund .

Following a self-help method prescribed by an offbeat psychiatrist, a heartbroken mathematician persuades people to swap objects. It leads him to strange experiences, novel feelings and once in a lifetime love with a physicist.

The main cast consists of Sergej Dimovski and Stefanija Nachevska, and the other roles include Aleksandar Mikić, Igor Angelov, Petar Mirchevski, Dusica Nastova, Naum Gjorgievski, Ana Dimitrova and Grigor Jovanovski.

Stavreski, who also penned the script, is producing together with Ivana Shekutkoska through Fragment Film in coproduction with Alžběta Janáčková through Czech Silk Films s.r.o.

The North Macedonia Film Agency supported the project with 487,800 EUR, while the Czech Film Fund gave it 116,000 EUR.

The shooting started on 25 September 2024. The 38 shooting days are set between September and November 2024 on several locations in Skopje.

The film is planned to premiere in the second half of 2025.

Stavreski's debut film Secret Ingredient / Iscelitel, produced by Fragment Film in coproduction with GRAAL S.A.,premiered in 2017 and received numerous awards at festivals around the world.

Production Information:

Producer:

Fragment Film (North Macedonia)

Coproducer:

Silk Films s.r.o. (https://silkfilms.cz/) (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Gjorche Stavreski

Scriptwriter: Gjorche Stavreski

DoP: Dejan Dimeski

Sound designer: Luka Šuto

Set designer: Simo Branov

Costume designer: Zaklina Krstevska

Make-up artist: Jasmina Mina Lilić

Cast: Sergej Dimovski, Stefanija Nachevska, Aleksandar Mikić, Igor Angelov, Petar Mirchevski, Dusica Nastova, Naum Gjorgievski, Ana Dimitrova, Grigor Jovanovski