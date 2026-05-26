North Macedonia's Cinema Screenings and Admissions Decreased in 2025

SKOPJE: North Macedonia’s cinemas recorded 299,560 admissions in 2025, marking a 10.4% decrease from the 334,479 admissions reported in 2024, according to data from the State Statistical Office .

The total number of screenings and films shown across the country also declined. In 2025, a total of 922 films were screened in cinemas with 12,057 screenings, a 12.9% drop in screenings compared to the 13,837 screenings and 1,042 films shown in 2024.

The structure of programming also shifted. In 2025, cinemas screened 68 domestic films (compared to 76 in 2024) with 228 performances, which is a 6.5% increase compared to 2024. Foreign titles still dominated the market but saw a decrease in screenings. In 2025, a total of 771 foreign films were screened, a drop of 12.7% compared to 2024, with 11,484 screenings compared to 13,424 performances in 2024. In addition, 83 coproductions were included in the 2025 repertoire.

In 2025 there were 17 active cinemas in the country, one fewer than the 18 cinemas operating in 2024. The municipality of Karposh in Skopje, where the country’s only multiplex operates Cineplexx, again dominated cinema-going, with over 80% of all admissions in North Macedonia, even though its own attendance fell by 6.1% compared to 2024.