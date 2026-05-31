GRANTS: North Macedonia Film Agency Announces First Production Grants for 2026

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency distributed 1.5 m EUR / 93 m MKD as production grants for feature, short, animated and documentary films, as well as minority coproductions, in the first batch of production grants in 2026. A total of 14 films received financial support.

The largest grant, in the amount of 487,805 EUR / 30 m MKD, was awarded to Georgi M. Unkovski’s majority feature project The King of the Garbage / Kralot na gjubreto, produced by Cinema Futura. The second largest amount, 308,943 EUR / 19 m MKD, went to Ibrahim Deari’s debut majority feature Nobody Loves Sadik / Nikoj ne go saka Sadik, produced by Lumiere Film, while Jani Bojadzi’s fourth feature film Father / Tatko, produced by Revolution Production, received 243,902 EUR / 15 m MKD.

In the documentary section, the largest grant of 130,081 EUR / 8 m MKD went to Honeyland / Medena zemja's co-director Ljubomir Stefanov for his new project Whirlwind of Extinction / Vitel na izumiranjeto, produced by Apollo Creative Solutions.

The Agency also backed a broad slate of minority coproductions, including four minority feature films and five minority documentary features. Among them, the highest amounts of 45,528 EUR / 2,8 m MKD each went to Štriga, directed by Kristijan Milić and produced by Croatian Woodz production in coproduction with DNF Films, and The Howling of the Wolves / Vienjeto na volcite, directed by acclaimed Macedonian director Tamara Kotevska (Tale of Silyan, The Walk, Honeyland / Medena zemja) and coproduced by Ciconia Film.

The North Macedonia Film Agency stated that, for the first time, this year’s call introduced a pitching model for feature film projects, allowing applicants to present their projects directly before the expert committee as part of an effort to improve transparency and decision-making quality.

The grants were announced on 29 May 2026.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.