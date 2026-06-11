Macedonian/Croatian/Slovenian Doc Ruins by Elena Chemerska to Premiere in Shanghai

SKOPJE: The debut feature documentary Ruins / Ruini by Macedonian visual artist and director Elena Chemerska will have its world premiere in the documentary competition of the Shanghai International Film Festival on 14 June 2026. It was backed by the North Macedonia Film Agency , and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre , among others.

“The premiere of Ruins in Shanghai and the selection for the official competition has enormous significance for us and for everyone who was part of its making. For me and fellow producer Ivan Unkovski, the project is particularly meaningful because we had the privilege to stand throughout the process beside Elena, whose dedication and persistence are truly inspiring, and we are very proud of her and of the film”, said producer Ivana Shekotskovska in a statement for FNE.

The documentary follows Chemerska’s return to North Macedonia during the restoration of the Monument to Freedom in Kochani, created by her late father Gligor Chemerski and architect Radovan Rajdenović. Through archival material and personal memories, the film explores the links between collective freedom, personal loss and what can or cannot be restored.

The film is produced by Ivana Shekutkoska through Minimal Collective(North Macedonia) and Ivan Unkovski through Cinema Futura, in coproduction with Oliver Sertić through Restart (Croatia) and Ivana Naceva through Potem (Slovenia), in cooperation with Filmtrick.

Ruins is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), RTV Slovenia, and the Swiss Government’s Culture for Development programme, implemented by the Heartefact Fund.

Following the world premiere in Shanghai, Ruins will have its Macedonian premiere at the 17th edition of the MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival in August 2026, which the producers describe as an especially meaningful first screening for the home audience. In North Macedonia the film will be distributed by Cinema Futura, while releases in the coproduction countries will be handled in collaboration with the respective coproducers and local distributors.

Click HERE for the official trailer for the film.

Production Information:

Producers:

Minimal Collective (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cinema Futura (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Restart (Croatia)

Potem (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Elena Chemerska

Scriptwriter: Elena Chemerska

DoPs: Gjorgi Klincharov, Marina Koloska

Editors: Vladimir Gojun, Gorjan Atanasov

Sound designer: Luka Gamulin

Composer: Igor Vasilev Novogradska