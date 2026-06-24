Former Partizan Cinema in Macedonian Town of Bitola to Be Reconstructed by End of 2027

BITOLA: The former Partizan cinema in Bitola is undergoing a major reconstruction and will be turned into a contemporary multifunctional cultural centre, with completion planned by the end of 2027. The project, worth around 1.5 m EUR / 94–96 m MKD, is described as one of recent key investments in cultural infrastructure in the region.

The building that stood abandoned and deteriorating for years, is being renovated as an additional venue within the National Theatre Bitola, which also runs the 3D Cinema Bitola. Once completed, the space is expected to host film screenings, theatre performances, concerts, conferences and other public events, easing the pressure on the main stage and creating a new cultural hub in the city centre.

The reconstruction plan includes structural consolidation, a new roof, modern installations, a fully refurbished interior, and a new stage and seating. The project also aims to improve energy efficiency and technical equipment, so that the venue can host both local productions and visiting companies, as well as regional and international festivals.

During a visit to Bitola on 22 June 2026, North Macedonia’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Zoran Ljutkov said that the pace of construction work is very good and that it may be possible to finish the project even slightly ahead of schedule.

Local authorities and the management of the National Theatre Bitola expect the renewed Partizan building to revive Bitola’s cinema tradition and provide citizens with a flexible, modern space for arts, education and public debate.