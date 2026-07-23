North Macedonia Appoints New Minister of Culture and Tourism

SKOPJE: Sedat Sulejmani has been appointed the new Minister of Culture and Tourism in North Macedonia at the 112th session of Parliament, held on 13 July 2026 and dedicated to the government reshuffle.

He replaces Zoran Ljutkov, who was dismissed from the post. Sulejmani comes from the ranks of the VREDI coalition and takes over the Ministry after serving as Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism from 2024 to 2026, a role he had already held between 2020 and 2021. In 2023 and 2024, he worked as an adviser providing professional and administrative support to the Municipal Inspectorate in Tetovo, and before that, from 2017 to 2019, he was a manager at ISEM in Bursa, Turkey.

Born in Tetovo in 1975, Sulejmani graduated in sociological sciences and pedagogical theology from Uludağ University in Bursa, Turkey, and later completed postgraduate studies at the South East European University in Tetovo, Faculty of Social Sciences. Over the years he has also worked in the private sector. He was also an editor on Radio Kanal B, a founder of an NGO, as well as a folklorist in the ensemble Yeni Hayat.

Sulejmani took over ministerial duties on 14 July 2026.