FNE Oscar Watch 2027: North Macedonia Selects 17 as Oscar Bid

SKOPJE: Kosara Mitić’s debut feature 17 has been selected as North Macedonia’s candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Inspired by a real-life event, the script co-written by Mitić and Croatian director/screenwriter Ognjen Sviličić tells the story of Sara, a 17-year-old girl, who is grappling with societal pressures and personal challenges. As Sara confronts trauma and secrets, the film delves into themes of identity, sexuality and societal expectations.

The film features a cast of 25 teenagers, representing an entire class on a school trip. Lead cast members include Eva Kostić, Martina Danilovska and Petar Manić.

Black Cat Production (North Macedonia) produced the film in coproduction with Serbian Art & Popcorn and Slovenian December, with support from the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, and the Slovenian Film Centre.

The French outfit Totem Films acquired 17 ahead of its world premiere in the Berlinale’s competitive Perspectives section 2026.

Recently, the film received Best director (shared) at the 39th Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (22 - 28 August 2026). It also won Best International Debut at the Jerusalem Film Festival 2026.