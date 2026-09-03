PRODUCTION: Teona Strugar Mitevska Develops Petra Doesn’t Want to Die (Anatomy of Masculinity)

SKOPJE: Acclaimed Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska is developing her eighth feature film Petra Doesn’t Want to Die (Anatomy of Masculinity). This contemporary feminist drama is connected to the world and themes of her 2019 Berlinale competition title God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya /Gospod postoi, imetoi’ e Petrunija (produced by Macedonian Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production , Belgium’s Entre Chien et Loup, Slovenia’s Vertigo , Croatia’s Terminal 3).

The film is conceived as an intimate, low-budget project, and it is currently being developed by Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production in coproduction with Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium), Vertigo (Slovenia) and Terminal 3 (Croatia). The project is in an early financing stage, and the producers have applied for support from the North Macedonia Film Agency.

Penned by Teona Strugar Mitevska and Elma Tataragić, the film follows a rebellious Belgian teenage feminist who travels to North Macedonia seeking to end her life. There, she meets a millennial incel, and the two form an unlikely pact that changes both of them.

Mitevska describes Petra as a contemporary counterpart to Petrunya, the protagonist of her 2019 feature. While Petrunya instinctively reacted to injustice, 19-year-old Petra is a politically aware young feminist from Generation Alpha, determined to define her own future.

“The whole story began with the question: what happens to the Petrunyas today? Petra is already a well-formed feminist. She knows where she wants to go and she is the captain of her own ship”, Teona Strugar Mitevska told FNE.

The director said the project responds to what she sees as a growing backlash against gender equality, freedom of expression and other social freedoms. “We are living in a moment when every step forward is being questioned. We have to fight not only to keep what has already been achieved in relation to gender issues, but also to move forward,” she added.

The film is planned as a primarily Macedonian production, with principal photography expected in Makedonska Kamenica and Skopje in September 2027.

“This is, after my last two films, almost an entirely Macedonian film. I am coming home,” the director concluded.

Further cast and crew details are expected to be announced later.

Production Information:

Producer:

Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production (North Macedonia)

Labina Mitevski: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium)

Vertigo (Slovenia)

Terminal 3 (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Teona Strugar Mitevska

Screenwriters: Teona Strugar Mitevska, Elma Tataragić