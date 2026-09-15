Teona Strugar Mitevska and Sonja Prosenc Develop TV Series Little Yugoslavia

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska and Slovenian filmmaker Sonja Prosenc are developing Little Yugoslavia, a six-part punk-rock vampire horror comedy conceived as a response to the male-dominated television landscape in the region.

The series was presented at CineLink Drama 2026, where it received a prize that Mitevska said gave the authors added confidence to pursue a project that moves away from the established regional television formula.

“Little Yugoslavia is a reaction to what is happening in television production in the region. I was watching series and thinking how I cannot identify with any of these characters. We wanted to create something that would be empowering for women, and that would represent women from the former Yugoslav region,” Mitevska told FNE.

Rather than relying on conventional crime, thriller and male-centred narratives, the series will focus on female characters and a different type of regional genre storytelling.

Mitevska and Prosenc are the creators and writers of the series, which is produced by Labina Mitevska through Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production. Mitevska is expected to direct the first episode in order to establish the visual language and the tone of the project. The remaining episodes are intended to be directed by two or three women directors from the region.

The project has received funding for further development. Two episodes have already been written, and the team plans to develop four more, bringing the first season to six episodes.

Mitevska said the current plan is to continue the development process in 2027, with an aim to enter production in 2028.

The collaborative approach is directly connected to the newly launched Sister Sister initiative, which seeks to create stronger networks, safer working spaces and more opportunities for women creators and professionals in the former Yugoslav audiovisual sector. The initiative spearheaded by Mitevska and French director Céline Sciamma was introduced during the Sarajevo Film Festival 2026 through a panel discussion and a subsequent think tank involving women professionals from the region.

“Through my films I react, of course, but if we want to reach real change, we also have to react in other ways, outside our artworks. This organisation is part of that: how we can act on our lives and become more effective,” Mitevska added.

Sister Sister expects to publish its manifesto within the next two to three weeks.