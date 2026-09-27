Fatherland Wins 2026 ICFF Manaki Brothers

BITOLA: Łukasz Żal, the cinematographer of Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland, received the Golden Camera 300 at the 47th edition of the International Cinematographers’ Film Festival Manaki Brothers . The festival took place from 19 to 25 September 2026 in Bitola, North Macedonia.

The Silver Camera 300 went to Zhongjiang Liang for A Girl Unknown, directed by Zou Jing. The Bronze Camera 300 was awarded to Paul Spengemann for Until the Day Ends / Do kraja dana, directed by Jelena Maksimović, that had its regional premiere in Bitola following its world premiere in Venice.

The official competition jury was chaired by US cinematographer Wally Pfister and included Turkish filmmaker Semih Kaplanoğlu, French cinematographer David Chambille and Macedonian actress Natasha Petrovic.

The Iron Camera 300 for best documentary cinematography was shared by Benjamín Echazarreta for Krakatoa, directed by Carlos Casas, and Maxime Kathari for The Beauty of the Donkey, directed by Dea Gjinovci.

The festival honoured Danish cinematographer Dan Laustsen with the Golden Camera 300 for his contribution to world cinema, while Jeff Cronenweth, known for his collaborations with David Fincher, received the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art.

The 47th International Cinematographers’ Film Festival Manaki Brothers was organised by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association and supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Municipality of Bitola.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Camera 300:

Fatherland (Poland, Germany, Italy, France)

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

Lensed by Łukasz Żal

Silver Camera 300:

A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China France)

Directed by Zou Jing

Lensed by Zhongjiang Liang

Bronze Camera 300:

Until the Day Ends / Do krajadana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Maksimović

Lensed by Paul Spengemann

Produced by Taurunum Film

Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Staragara, Kelek Film, Meander Film, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme

Documentary Film Competition:

Iron Camera 300:

Krakatoa (Spain, United Kingdom, Poland)

Directed by Carlos Casas

Lensed by Benjamín Echazarreta

The Beauty of the Donkey (Switzerland, United States, Kosovo, France)

Directed by Dea Gjinovci

Lensed by Maxime Kathari

Special Mention:

Nothing Happens After Your Absence (Sudan)

Directed by Ibrahim Omar

Lensed by Ala Kheir

Short Film Competition:

Small Camera 300:

Nobody Knows the World (Peru)

Directed by Rody Dextre

Lensed by Julián Amaru Estrada

Student Film Competition:

Crystal Camera 300:

Past the Hill of Napoleon’s Hat (Lithuania)

Directed by Arnas Balčiūnas

Lensed by Milda Juodvalkytė