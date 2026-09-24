OBITUARY: Macedonian Animation Pioneer Tonkica Mitrovska

SKOPJE: Macedonian animator Tonkica Mitrovska, one of the pioneers of North Macedonia's animation, died in Skopje. She was 78.

A graduate graphic artist, Mitrovska was among the first professionals to work in animation in North Macedonia. Her career was closely associated to the Animation Studio of Vardar Film, founded in May 1975 and later known as the Skopje Animation School. She contributed to nearly the entire animated-film output of the studio.

During a career spanning several decades, Mitrovska worked on more than 20 Macedonian animated films as an animator, in-betweener, illustrator, collaborator and scenographer. She also directed the short animated film The End / Kraj in 1995, produced by Vardar Film.

“Through her work as an animator, in-betweener and draughter on numerous landmark animated films, she helped pave the way and raise the artistic standard of Macedonian animation,” the Macedonian Association of Film Professionals said in a statement.

In 2021, the Macedonian Association of Film Professionals presented Mitrovska with its Golden Frame Award for her professional commitment, contribution and dedication to film art. The Cinematheque of North Macedonia honored her with the Golden Lens Award in 2023, recognising her lifetime contribution to the creation, development, promotion and popularisation of Macedonian cinema.