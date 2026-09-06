Manaki Brothers 2026 Announces Competition Lineup

The four competition programmes feature a total of 51 films, including 12 titles in the Camera 300 Competition, 10 films in the Documentary Competition, 15 in the International Short Film Competition, and 14 in the Student Competition.
The Camera 300 Competition will open with Dina Duma’s Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanjeto ne e za devojcinja. Srđan Janićijević’s You Won’t Believe What Happened Before will have its world premiere in Bitola as the closing film of the festival.
The selection also includes Visar Morina’s Shame and Money, a German/Kosovar/Slovenian/Macedonian/Belgian/Albanian coproduction that won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at Sundance 2026, and Jelena Maksimović’s Until the Day Ends / Do kraja dana, a Serbian/Bulgarian/Slovenian/German/Montenegrin/Croatian coproduction that will have its regional premiere in Bitola following its world premiere in Venice.
The Competition Camera 300 also features Paul Negoescu’s Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction Atlas of the Universe and Tonia Mishiali’s The Lion at My Back, a Cypriot/Luxembourg/Greek coproduction. Returning to the competition are the director-cinematographer teams Pawel Pawlikowski and Łukasz Żal with Fatherland, and Andrey Zvyagintsev and Mikhail Krichman with Minotaur.
The festival will honour Danish cinematographer Dan Laustsen with the Golden Camera 300 for his contribution to world cinema, while Jeff Cronenweth, known for his collaborations with David Fincher, will receive the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art.
Competition Camera 300:
Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanjeto ne e za devojcinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Dina Duma
Lensed by Frédéric Noirhomme
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages
Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)
Directed by Visar Morina
Lensed by Janis Mazuch
Produced by Schuldenberg Films
Coproduced by Vicky Bane, Eagle Eye Film, Vertigo Ljubljana, On Film Production, List Production, Quetzalcoatl
Until the Day Ends / Do krajadana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, Croatia)
Directed by Jelena Maksimović
Lensed by Paul Spengemann
Produced by Taurunum Film
Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Staragara, Kelek Film, Meander Film, Dinaridi Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme
Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)
Directed by Ilker Catak
Lensed by Judith Kaufmann
Fatherland (Poland, Germany, Italy, France)
Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski
Lensed by Łukasz Żal
Minotaur / Minotaure (France, Latvia, Germany)
Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
Lensed by Mikhail Krichman
Produced by MK2 Films
Coproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema
Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment
Queen at Sea (Great Britain, USA)
Directed by Lance Hammer
Lensed by Adolfo Veloso
Rose (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Markus Schleinzer
Lensed by Gerald Kerkletz
Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Lensed by Ana Drăghici
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Screening Emotions
Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA
The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)
Directed by Tonia Mishiali
Lensed by Manu Tilinski
Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films
Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films
Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center S.A. – CREATIVE GREECE – Recovery and Resilience Facility Co-Production Window (Greece), Film Fund Luxembourg – Cineworld, Creative Europe - MEDIA - Mini-Slate Funding
A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China France)
Directed by Zou Jing
Lensed by Zhongjiang Liang
You Won’t Believe What Happened Before / Nema da vi se veruvashto se sluchiprethodno (North Macedonia)
Directed by Srđan Janićijević
Lensed by Dejan Dimeski
Produced by Novo Makedonsko Video, New Moment
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency