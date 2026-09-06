Manaki Brothers 2026 Announces Competition Lineup

Skateboarding Is Not for Girls by Dina Duma

BITOLA: Six films from FNE partner countries have been selected for the Official Competition of the 47th International Cinematographers’ Film Festival Manaki Brothers , which will be held in Bitola, North Macedonia, from 19 to 25 September 2026.

The four competition programmes feature a total of 51 films, including 12 titles in the Camera 300 Competition, 10 films in the Documentary Competition, 15 in the International Short Film Competition, and 14 in the Student Competition.

The Camera 300 Competition will open with Dina Duma’s Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanjeto ne e za devojcinja. Srđan Janićijević’s You Won’t Believe What Happened Before will have its world premiere in Bitola as the closing film of the festival.

The selection also includes Visar Morina’s Shame and Money, a German/Kosovar/Slovenian/Macedonian/Belgian/Albanian coproduction that won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at Sundance 2026, and Jelena Maksimović’s Until the Day Ends / Do kraja dana, a Serbian/Bulgarian/Slovenian/German/Montenegrin/Croatian coproduction that will have its regional premiere in Bitola following its world premiere in Venice.

The Competition Camera 300 also features Paul Negoescu’s Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction Atlas of the Universe and Tonia Mishiali’s The Lion at My Back, a Cypriot/Luxembourg/Greek coproduction. Returning to the competition are the director-cinematographer teams Pawel Pawlikowski and Łukasz Żal with Fatherland, and Andrey Zvyagintsev and Mikhail Krichman with Minotaur.

The festival will honour Danish cinematographer Dan Laustsen with the Golden Camera 300 for his contribution to world cinema, while Jeff Cronenweth, known for his collaborations with David Fincher, will receive the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art.

Competition Camera 300:

Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanjeto ne e za devojcinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Dina Duma

Lensed by Frédéric Noirhomme

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)

Directed by Visar Morina

Lensed by Janis Mazuch

Produced by Schuldenberg Films

Coproduced by Vicky Bane, Eagle Eye Film, Vertigo Ljubljana, On Film Production, List Production, Quetzalcoatl

Until the Day Ends / Do krajadana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Maksimović

Lensed by Paul Spengemann

Produced by Taurunum Film

Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Staragara, Kelek Film, Meander Film, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme

Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)

Directed by Ilker Catak

Lensed by Judith Kaufmann

Fatherland (Poland, Germany, Italy, France)

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

Lensed by Łukasz Żal

Minotaur / Minotaure (France, Latvia, Germany)

Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

Lensed by Mikhail Krichman

Produced by MK2 Films

Coproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema

Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

Queen at Sea (Great Britain, USA)

Directed by Lance Hammer

Lensed by Adolfo Veloso

Rose (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Markus Schleinzer

Lensed by Gerald Kerkletz

Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Lensed by Ana Drăghici

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Screening Emotions

Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA

The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)

Directed by Tonia Mishiali

Lensed by Manu Tilinski

Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films

Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center S.A. – CREATIVE GREECE – Recovery and Resilience Facility Co-Production Window (Greece), Film Fund Luxembourg – Cineworld, Creative Europe - MEDIA - Mini-Slate Funding

A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China France)

Directed by Zou Jing

Lensed by Zhongjiang Liang

You Won’t Believe What Happened Before / Nema da vi se veruvashto se sluchiprethodno (North Macedonia)

Directed by Srđan Janićijević

Lensed by Dejan Dimeski

Produced by Novo Makedonsko Video, New Moment

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency