06-09-2026

Manaki Brothers 2026 Announces Competition Lineup

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    Skateboarding Is Not for Girls by Dina Duma Skateboarding Is Not for Girls by Dina Duma credit: Gjorgji Licovski

    BITOLA: Six films from FNE partner countries have been selected for the Official Competition of the 47th International Cinematographers’ Film Festival Manaki Brothers, which will be held in Bitola, North Macedonia, from 19 to 25 September 2026.

    The four competition programmes feature a total of 51 films, including 12 titles in the Camera 300 Competition, 10 films in the Documentary Competition, 15 in the International Short Film Competition, and 14 in the Student Competition.

    The Camera 300 Competition will open with Dina Duma’s Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanjeto ne e za devojcinja. Srđan Janićijević’s You Won’t Believe What Happened Before will have its world premiere in Bitola as the closing film of the festival.

    The selection also includes Visar Morina’s Shame and Money, a German/Kosovar/Slovenian/Macedonian/Belgian/Albanian coproduction that won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at Sundance 2026, and Jelena Maksimović’s Until the Day Ends / Do kraja dana, a Serbian/Bulgarian/Slovenian/German/Montenegrin/Croatian coproduction that will have its regional premiere in Bitola following its world premiere in Venice.

    The Competition Camera 300 also features Paul Negoescu’s Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction Atlas of the Universe and Tonia Mishiali’s The Lion at My Back, a Cypriot/Luxembourg/Greek coproduction. Returning to the competition are the director-cinematographer teams Pawel Pawlikowski and Łukasz Żal with Fatherland, and Andrey Zvyagintsev and Mikhail Krichman with Minotaur.

    The festival will honour Danish cinematographer Dan Laustsen with the Golden Camera 300 for his contribution to world cinema, while Jeff Cronenweth, known for his collaborations with David Fincher, will receive the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art.

    Competition Camera 300:

    Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanjeto ne e za devojcinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Lensed by Frédéric Noirhomme
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

    Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)
    Directed by Visar Morina
    Lensed by Janis Mazuch
    Produced by Schuldenberg Films
    Coproduced by Vicky Bane, Eagle Eye Film, Vertigo Ljubljana, On Film Production, List Production, Quetzalcoatl

    Until the Day Ends / Do krajadana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, Croatia)
    Directed by Jelena Maksimović
    Lensed by Paul Spengemann
    Produced by Taurunum Film
    Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Staragara, Kelek Film, Meander Film, Dinaridi Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme

    Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)
    Directed by Ilker Catak
    Lensed by Judith Kaufmann

    Fatherland (Poland, Germany, Italy, France)
    Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski
    Lensed by Łukasz Żal

    Minotaur / Minotaure (France, Latvia, Germany)
    Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
    Lensed by Mikhail Krichman
    Produced by MK2 Films
    Coproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema
    Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

    Queen at Sea (Great Britain, USA)
    Directed by Lance Hammer
    Lensed by Adolfo Veloso

    Rose (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Markus Schleinzer
    Lensed by Gerald Kerkletz

    Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Lensed by Ana Drăghici
    Produced by deFilm 
    Coproduced by Screening Emotions
    Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFICEurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA 

    The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)
    Directed by Tonia Mishiali
    Lensed by Manu Tilinski
    Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films
    Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films
    Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center S.A. – CREATIVE GREECE – Recovery and Resilience Facility Co-Production Window (Greece), Film Fund Luxembourg – Cineworld,  Creative Europe - MEDIA - Mini-Slate Funding

    A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China France)
    Directed by Zou Jing
    Lensed by Zhongjiang Liang

    You Won’t Believe What Happened Before / Nema da vi se veruvashto se sluchiprethodno (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Srđan Janićijević
    Lensed by Dejan Dimeski
    Produced by Novo Makedonsko Video, New Moment
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Published in North Macedonia

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