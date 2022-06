VALLETTA: Admissions in cinemas in Malta and Gozo in 2021 were 269,763, of which 11,938 admissions were for Maltese films (mostly short films).

Domestic films earned 87,176 EUR gross and international productions cashed in 1,881,087 EUR.

A total of 358 films were screened in six cinemas operating in 2021, according to statistics issued by the National Statistics Office (NSO) and quoted by Malta Independent.

No Time to Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Fast & Furious 9 had the most admissions.