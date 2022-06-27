First Maltese Opera-Film Opens Domestically

VALLETTA: Malta’s first-ever opera-film Blat: The Island Fortress, directed by Alan Fenech, premiered in local cinemas on 24 June 2022.

The story written by Alan Fenech, set in Malta during WWII, follows a love triangle between a middle-class girl, a devoted fascist and a dockyard worker.

Blat: The Island Fortress was produced by Mikiel Anton Vassalli College and the executive producer is Victor Galea. Dr Reuben Pace composed the music to lyrics by Ġorġ Peresso and Amy Borg.

The project was supported by the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government, and the Arts Council Malta.

The film had its premiere at the Eden Cinemas, St.Julians on 24 June and it will screen there till 30 June, and also at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta 5-8 July 2022.