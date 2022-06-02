Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby In Malta for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon

MALTA: Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby have been spotted in Malta recently. The international stars are in Malta for the filming of Ridley Scott’s historical biopic Napoleon.

The film is just the latest in a steady stream of blockbuster productions choosing to shoot in Malta where qualifying productions can benefit from a rebate up to 40% of eligible expenditure.

Director Ridley Scott, is returning to Malta for the third time, having shot his White Squall in 1996 and Gladiator in 2000.

The film is an Apple Studios production and shot at Malta Film Studios in Kalkara as well as various locations around Malta, where historic locations filled in for Paris and Toulon.

This is the fifth film to shoot in Malta so far this year with other productions coming from Malta, USA, UK and Sweden.