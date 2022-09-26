British TV Series HMS Murder Shoots in Malta

VALLETTA: British TV Series HMS Murder directed by Gordon Anderson, which is shooting in Malta for seven weeks, will generate around 2.3 m EUR into the local economy.

Most of the production is taking place in Malta and over 60 locals are part of the crew, according to a press release from the Malta Film Commission.

The production is shooting in 20 different locations around Malta, and Malta is doubling for other European countries such as Spain, France, Morocco, Italy and Portugal.

The eight-part series is produced by Clapperboard Studios, which has chosen Malta as the home for a total of three productions in the last two years.

The series was commissioned by Paramount’s Global’s Channel 5 and it is produced by Clapperboard Studios in association with Endeavor Content.