VALLETTA: The Maltese government is ready to pay out 50 m EUR for incentives to international productions in 2023, although it had budgeted only 11 m EUR, according to the local media quoting the prospective Nationalist MEP candidate Peter Agius.

The effort to allure more blockbusters to shoot in Malta has saddened the local film community, which has complained that the government allotted only 600,000 EUR in 2022 for the Maltese projects and the money was supposed to come through the Screen Malta fund for which no call has been issued yet.

Film commissioner Johann Grech said that the scheme will be launched in the coming weeks, without mentioning any date, according to Times of Malta.