Alex Rider S3 Shoots in Malta

VALLETTA: The third season of Amazon Freevee’s series Alex Rider is currently shooting in Malta and the UK. The new season is based on Anthony Horowitz’s novel Scorpia.
The first season of the series was partly shot in Romania in the spring of 2019 with the Bucharest-based company Alien Films Entertainment servicing.
Alex Rider is produced by Eleventh Hour Films and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.