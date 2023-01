VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission has launched the Creative Malta film fund, which will offer 600,000 EUR annually for local film production.

According to the regulations issued on 14 December 2022, Creative Malta will work in an open call system providing support for scriptwriting, development, production and promotion of audiovisual works, including the production of majority or minority coproductions.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that Creative Malta is a new fund and not a revamp of the previous Screen Malta Fund, which was under the de minimis scheme.

