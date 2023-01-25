Film Industry in Malta Contributed 85 m EUR to Local Economy in 2022

These positive results were the outcome of a total of 24 productions including feature films, TV series, and reality shows coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Germany, and Egypt, according to Malta Film Commission.

“Last year, over 900 Maltese and over 1,000 foreigners worked in productions on the Maltese islands”, said Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

Grech also said that the Malta Film Commission is working on a programme to attract more people to join the film industry to win more productions on the Maltese Islands.