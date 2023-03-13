Hallmark’s The Dancing Detective: The Deadly Tango Shoots in Malta

VALLETTA: Hallmark’s mystery film The Dancing Detective: The Deadly Tango starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp is currently shooting in Malta. The premiere is set for later in 2023.

The story of the film created by Will Kemp and Aubrey Day follows a woman detective who enrols undercover in a ballroom dance competition in order to investigate a murder.

At the beginning of 2022 the Government of Malta upgraded the cash rebates for filmmakers, making the financial guidelines more attractive to the film industry. Productions which satisfy the cultural test can benefit from a rebate of up to 40% of eligible expenditure. The updated cash rebate incentive for audiovisual productions includes a new hybrid above-the-line cap. Eligible above-the-line expenditures are now capped at either 1 m EUR or 30% of the total Malta eligible spend, whichever is higher.