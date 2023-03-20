Ridley Scott’s Sequel to Gladiator to Be Shot in Malta

VALLETTA: Ridley Scott returns to Malta to shoot a sequel to Gladiator 23 years after the film starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. The shooting will start in the summer of 2023 with Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and possibly Denzel Washington playing the main parts.

The production will be much bigger than the production of Gladiator, according to Times of Malta. Construction has already begun at the Fort Ricasoli, which will become the Coliseum again. Approximately 200 workers are used and calls for thousands of extras have already been launched.

The film will be shot mostly in Malta, but also in a studio in the UK, according to MaltaToday.

The film will be produced by Paramount, but the name of the local company that will service the production has not been announced yet. The release is set for November 2024.

The sequel to Gladiator is the fourth feature film shot by Ridley Scott in Malta. The first one was White Squall in 1996, and in 2022 he shot Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby on the island.