VALLETTA: The period drama War Sailor / Krigsseileren directed by Gunnar Vikene, which was partly shot in Malta as a Maltese minority coproduction, will be released as a miniseries on Netflix on 5 April 2023.

In 2022, the film opened the Hagesund Film Festival in Norway, winning the Audience Award, and it was also selected for the Toronto IFF 2022.

War Sailor is a coproduction between Norway, Germany and Malta, produced by Mer Film in coproduction with Germany’s Rohfilm Factory and Studio Hamburg, as well as Malta’s Falkun Films.

Based on real life, the story follows a Norwegian seaman who gets caught out on sea during WWII.

Beta Cinema is handling the sales.