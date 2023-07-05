Click HERE.
Photos courtesy of Mediterrane Film Festival
Click HERE.
Photos courtesy of Mediterrane Film Festival
The Film New Europe (FNE) Association is the networking platform for film professionals in the CEE/SEE/Baltics region. The webportal and FNE newswire was chosen as the MAIN TOOL to achieve the network’s objectives of the sharing of know how, visibility of regional cultural diversity and finally the VOICE of the region.
FNE’s objectives include VISIBILITY for the region and AUDIENCES for films by providing a special focus on the region.