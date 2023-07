VALLETTA: The Kinemastik International Short Film Festival will once again combine film and music experience at the Garden of Rest, in the Maltese town of Floriana. The event will be held 28 - 29 July 2023.

The programme consists of award-winning international and Maltese films, screened in the open air, followed by live music performances.

Alongside the film competition, the festival also presents a sidebar section called Neck of the Woods.

The Kinemastik International Short Film Festival is supported by the Arts Council Malta through the Cultural Partnership Agreement.