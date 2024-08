VALLETTA: Malta Arts Council has launched the first edition of the Screen Support Scheme, through which public funds amounting to 1 m EUR will be allotted for the production and dissemination of Maltese film.

The Screen Support Scheme is the result of an intensive research and consultation process with stakeholders, said Maltese Minister for the Arts, Owen Bonnici. He also said that the scheme would grow in the next years.

The deadline for applications is 24 September and the results will be announced on 21 and 22 November 2024. Applicants must be independent audiovisual entities.