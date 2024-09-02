UK Production The Magic Faraway Tree to Shoot in Malta

VALLETTA: The British family adventure film The Magic Faraway Tree directed by Ben Gregor and starring Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Michael Palin and Rebecca Fergusson will shoot in Malta in the autumn of 2024, benefiting from the local 40% cash rebate system.
The cast includes Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Lenny Henry, Michael Palin, Simon Russell Beale and Jennifer Saunders.
The shooting started in the UK in the summer of 2024 with Neal Street Productions and Elysian Film Group producing.