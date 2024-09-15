15-09-2024

Mel Gibson Scouting in Malta

By
    Mel Gibson meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and film commissioner Johann Grech Mel Gibson meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and film commissioner Johann Grech source: Robert Abela - Fb page

    VALLETTA: Mel Gibson has visited Malta following an invitation of the Malta Film Commission and met with Prime Minister Robert Abela and film commissioner Johann Grech.

    The Maltese Prime Minister wrote on Facebook that Gibson, who enrolled for a five-day scout together with a team of 11 persons, is interested to shoot in Malta.

    Malta is giving a maximum of 40% cash rebate.

    Published in Malta

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« UK Production The Magic Faraway Tree to Shoot in Malta