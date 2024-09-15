Mel Gibson Scouting in Malta

The Maltese Prime Minister wrote on Facebook that Gibson, who enrolled for a five-day scout together with a team of 11 persons, is interested to shoot in Malta.
Malta is giving a maximum of 40% cash rebate.
VALLETTA: Mel Gibson has visited Malta following an invitation of the Malta Film Commission and met with Prime Minister Robert Abela and film commissioner Johann Grech.
