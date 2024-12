VALLETTA: The Arts Council Malta has allotted 1 m EUR to 23 film projects through the Screen Support Scheme. The fund is divided into five strands: Screenwriting, Development, Short Film Production, Long Film Production and Cultural Programmes.

The total of eligible projects was 58. It is the first time this scheme is administered by Arts Council Malta.

Minister Owen Bonnici, who is now responsible for the film industry, told the local media that the financial allocation for the Screen Support Scheme will rise to 2 m EUR in 2025.

