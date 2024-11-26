GRANTS: Arts Council Malta Announces Production Grants in New Screen Support Scheme

VALLETTA: The Arts Council Malta has distributed 662,914 EUR for the production of two long films and eight short films within the new Screen Support Scheme .

The Screen Support Scheme was launched in 2024 as a result of an intensive research and consultation process with stakeholders. This is the first time the fund, which offers support to the local film industry, is being managed by Arts Council Malta as part of the Ministry for the National Heritage, Arts and Local Government.

The fund is divided into five strands: Screenwriting, Development, Short Film, Long Film Production and Cultural Programmes. The new scheme is set to inject a total investment of 1 m EUR into the industry.

The two long projects receiving support are the hybrid documentary-fiction Burbank Syndrome directed by Pia Borg and the animated TV series Best Friends - Funzu the Rabbit directed by Neil Zammit.

The results were announced on 21 November 2024.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.