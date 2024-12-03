Gladiator II Boosts Screen Tourism in Malta

VALLETTA: Paramount's production Gladiator II directed by Ridley Scott, which was released on 15 November in the UK and on 22 November 2024 in the USA, is expected to give a major boost to the Maltese film industry and to screen tourism in the country.

In Malta, where the film was shot alongside Morocco and UK, it received a record 46,653,961 EUR from the 40% cash rebate system administered by the Malta Film Commission.

The production of Gladiator II in Malta was much bigger than the production of Gladiator, which had been shot on the island 23 years ago. The construction at Fort Ricasoli (which became the Coliseum again) involved approximately 200 workers. Filming in Malta wrapped on 17 January 2024.

The sequel to Gladiator is the fourth feature film shot by Ridley Scott in Malta. The first one was White Squall in 1996, and in 2022 he shot Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix on the island.

Recently, Mdina, where Napoleon was shot in Malta, has been shortlisted for the 2024 EUFCN (European Film Commissions Network) Awards.