Gladiator II Tops Maltese Box Office 2024

VALLETTA: Paramount's production Gladiator II directed by Ridley Scott and partially shot in Malta, was the most-watched film on the island in 2024, according to local distributor KRS Releasing .

Ridley Scott’s film is followed by Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Wicked, Moana 2, It Ends with Us, Wonka, Paddington in Peru, and Dune: Part 2.

In Malta, where the film was shot alongside Morocco and UK, it received a record 46,653,961 EUR from the 40% cash rebate system administered by the Malta Film Commission.

The sequel to Gladiator was the fourth feature film shot by Ridley Scott in Malta. The first one was White Squall in 1996, and in 2022 he shot Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix on the island.