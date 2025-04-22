ITV Series Secret Service Shoots in Malta

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech on set with the crew of ‘Secret Service’, offering support during production

VALLETTA: British broadcaster ITV is currently shooting its drama series Secret Service in several of Malta’s most iconic locations (Valletta, Birgu, Isla, and Dingli) with the production supported through the Malta Film Commission’s Cash Rebate programme .

With a total crew of 149 professionals, including 122 Maltese crew members, this production highlights the strength and capability of Malta’s local talent in servicing large-scale international projects, according to the Malta Film Commission.

The espionage thriller directed by James Marsh and written by Tom Bradby and Jemma Kennedy was commissioned by ITV in 2024. It is also shot in London.

Secret Service is one of eight productions currently filming across Malta.

For more information about the Malta Film Commission and the incentives it offers, visit screenmalta.com.