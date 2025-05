VALLETTA: The British television crime drama The Good Ship Murder created by Paul Matthew Thompson and Mike Benson is currently shooting its third season in Malta. The production is supported through the Malta Film Commission’s Cash Rebate programme .

The previous two seasons were also shot in Malta.

Steven Hughes is directing again, joined by Merlyn Rice.

The 8 x 60-minute series produced by Clapperboard, in association with FIFTH SEASON is being shot in Valletta, Mellieħa and Vittoriosa in over 30 days with a budget of over 6 m EUR. There are many Maltese professionals in the crew.

The Good Ship Murder began broadcasting on Channel 5 in October 2023.