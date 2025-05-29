Major Positive Impact of Malta Film Industry on Malta Economy

VALLETTA: The Malta film industry has had a major positive impact on the Malta economy over the past five years generating a billion Euros into the Maltese economy.

Under the visionary leadership of Commissioner Johann Grech the Malta Film Commission has transformed the film industry in Malta, where many big budget foreign productions such as Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion, and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and the Gladiator 2 sequel have been shot over the past five years.

Commissioner Grech said: “We have transformed it from a seasonal film industry into one that works every day. For a long time, for more than 90 years, the film industry was seasonal. It was an industry that only worked for a short time a year. It was an industry that worked in fits and starts. But today we have completely turned the situation of this industry around, to one that works every day. This has resulted in over 15 000 sustainable jobs for Maltese people. Eight out of every 10 workers working in film are Maltese.

“During my time in charge of the film industry, we have achieved 169 productions with a budget of €635 million. The NAO (National Audit Office of Malta) confirms that our 40% Cash Rebate programme is generating a strong return on investment. For every €1 we invest, the film industry generates €3 back into the economy. In the last two years more than 700 Maltese businesses have worked in film.”

Commissioner Grech also confirmed plans to build a 'world-class soundstage' in Malta to continue to guarantee careers in film.

In Cannes the Malta Film Commission announced the third edition of Malta’s hugely successful Mediterrane Film Festival, which will run this year from 21 to 29 June 2025. The ambitious festival has shined a light on Maltese talent and is celebrating Malta’s position as one of the top global locations for high end international film productions.