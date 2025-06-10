10-06-2025

Malta Set to Join Eurimages

    VALLETTA: The Maltese Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said that Malta is set to join Eurimages. He was speaking at the opening of the Malta Film Week in Strasbourg, France.

    The membership in Eurimages will be "an important step in cultural policy and a clear and serious commitment that Malta is ready to be a creative partner at the heart of European cinema", Bonnici said, according to Times of Malta.

