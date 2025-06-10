Malta Set to Join Eurimages

The membership in Eurimages will be “an important step in cultural policy and a clear and serious commitment that Malta is ready to be a creative partner at the heart of European cinema”, Bonnici said, according to Times of Malta.
VALLETTA: The Maltese Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said that Malta is set to join Eurimages. He was speaking at the opening of the Malta Film Week in Strasbourg, France.
