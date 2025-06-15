Maltese Reality Series House of Streams Debuts on Netflix UK and Ireland

VALLETTA: Mark Holland’s new interactive reality series House of Streams, produced by the Maltese Stream House Media Productions ( SHriMP ) and supported by the Malta Film Commission , will premiere exclusively on Netflix in the UK and Ireland on 18 June 2025. As a first of its kind, the show blends online live streaming content production with unscripted TV and an interactive audience ‘Chat’.

Eight well-known streamers and content producers live together in a villa for two weeks while competing for a Bitcoin grand prize with interactive live chat.

Sports and entertainment presenter Nicole Holliday is hosting the show.

After conducting three rounds of interviews and screening applications with streamers all around the world, the production team chose eight contestants and one as backup from the original group of applicants.

"The House of Streams is a pilot project that involves streamers who make a living creating content for new audiences. I like to play Roblox and Fortnite with my son, and he is of an age where playing video games and watching content made by streamers on Twitch and content creators on YouTube was more interesting to him than watching traditional TV. This form of individual creation is very accessible, and the medium is growing exponentially, with multi-million-dollar studios now being built all over the world, transitioning the industry to additional formats of entertainment and information. I am personally a film fanatic, so I'm of mixed minds, but I decided to follow the story and ended up producing my debut series featuring streamers”, Mark Holland told FNE.

With support from the Malta Film Commission, the series is produced by Stream House Media Productions (SHriMP). Camelot Films handled the Netflix distribution agreement and is overseeing the promotional and marketing initiative.

"I hold British and Maltese citizenship, and I have lived much of my life in Malta. My late uncle Rodney Holland started filming in Malta in the late 70’s with the likes of Robert Altman and Robin Williams (Popeye, 1980) and I have somehow followed the family tradition. The filming took place in three large adjacent villas in the beautiful north of the island, where I grew up. We filmed non-stop for 15 days on rotating shifts, which put us all to the ultimate test on whether we could get the production over the finishing line", Holland also said.