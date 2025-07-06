Arts Council Malta Increases Support to Local Producers

VALLETTA: A total of 36 Maltese film producers will benefit from 2 m EUR in investment from Arts Council Malta , which doubled its 2024 amount in the Screen Support Scheme.

“We believe in the talents and skills of our filmmakers; so much so that we made this part of our electoral pledges, and we pledged that we would offer the recognition and resources that this local industry deserves. We will continue implementing our pledge - not through a one-time measure, but through a clear plan which will undoubtedly strengthen the audiovisual ecosystem in its entirety”, said Minister for Culture, Lands and Local Government Owen Bonnici, according to a press release.

The scheme is divided into five strands, each targeting different stages, from scriptwriting to production.

Recently, the Arts Council also launched a sixth strand of the scheme, targeting the promotion stage of cultural and creative audiovisual productions completed within 18 months before submission. This strand is managed on a rolling basis and will remain open until 18 November 2025 or until all funds are disbursed.